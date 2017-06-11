Pakistan forces violate ceasefire on international border and along LoC: BSF sources

Jammu: Pakistan Rangers carried out indiscriminate firing on Indian positions on the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district around noon on Sunday while Pakistan troops violated the LoC ceasefire in Rajouri district in the evening, officials said.

Border Security Force (BSF) sources said Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing at positions in Ramgarh sector.

"Pakistan Rangers violated ceasefire without any provocation when BSF troopers were busy with ground clearance. They used small arms, automatics and mortars. BSF troopers retaliated effectively.

"After intermittent exchanges continued for nearly two hours, the firing exchanges stopped," the source said.

Splinters hit some houses close to the border creating panic in the area.

Many civilians were seen running away from the line of fire in the area as people in other places remained huddled inside their homes.

Meanwhile, a defence spokesman in Jammu said Pakistani troops began firing on Indian positions in Nowshera sector of the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri at around 6.40 pm. Indian troops returned the fire and exchange of fire was continuing in the area as of 7.30 pm, he added.