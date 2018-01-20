Pakistan firing along LoC: J&K health minister says elaborate medical arrangements made to deal with situation

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said elaborate arrangements have been made to deal with the situation arising after the intense firing by Pakistan along the borders over the past few days.

In different cross-border firing incidents along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border since Thursday, nine people, including two Army and as many BSF jawans, were killed and 46 injured.

The health department has made elaborate arrangements to deal with the situation and adequate doctors (specialists) and paramedics along with necessary life saving drugs and equipment have been kept available round the clock in all health institutions, Health and Medical Education Minister Bali Bhagat said.

"In addition, 197 Ambulances, including critical care ambulance have been deployed to meet the situation," Bhagat said.

Making a suo-moto statement in the Legislative Assembly, he said all injured have been admitted in the Government Medical College Hospital and other local hospitals where they were undergoing treatment.

He said the authorities have already issued an alert for the population living along the borders to move to the safer places in view of the constant firing along the border.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh thanked the Centre for increasing the quantum of ex gratia and other reliefs especially for the cross-border firing victims.