Pakistan directs its high commission in Delhi to issue visas to Kulbhushan Jadhav's relatives, guarantees their security

The Pakistan foreign ministry on Thursday asked the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to issue visas to the wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav, according to media reports.

Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: Pakistan directs the high commission in Delhi to provide visa to wife and mother who are scheduled to meet Jadhav on 25th December. — IndiaTodayFLASH (@IndiaTodayFLASH) December 14, 2017

According to Pakistan-based Geo TV, Islamabad has also agreed to provide maximum security to Jadhav's family during their visit to Pakistan. The Indian High Commissioner too will be allowed to meet Jadhav.

Pakistan had earlier decided to allow relatives of Jadhav to meet him on humanitarian grounds. The Pakistan foreign ministry in its statement had said that Jadhav's mother and wife would be allowed to meet him at a prison on 25 December.

MEA had earlier sought a sovereign guarantee from Pakistan on the safety and security of Jadhav's wife and her mother-in-law if they visit.

India had several times tried to arrange a meeting of Jadhav with his family members. Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj had even written a "personal letter" to the advisor to the prime minister of Pakistan on national security and foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz, asking for approval of Jadhav's mother visa application of so that she may travel to Pakistan.

Further, the MEA also said they should not be questioned or harassed, and that a diplomat from the Indian High Commission in Pakistan should be permitted to accompany them throughout their stay.

Jadhav, 46, was arrested by Pakistan from the restive Balochistan province in 2016 and was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism.

A press release from Pakistan's foreign ministry website stated that Jadhav had "confessed" in a Pakistani court "that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organise espionage, terrorist and sabotage activities aimed at destabilizing and waging war against Pakistan".

India has claimed that he was kidnapped from Iran, where he ran business after having retired from the Navy

India had even approached the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May seeking a provisional stay to the execution of Jadhav which was granted. The court had fixed 13 June, 13 September and 13 December as dates for India to file its documents and for Pakistan to file counter-documents. The order was made after taking into account the views of both the parties.

