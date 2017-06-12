Pakistan beat Sri Lanka to reach Champions Trophy semis | Reuters

You are here:
IndiaReutersJun, 12 2017 17:43:03 IST

Pakistan overcame a familiar attack of batting nerves to beat Sri Lanka by three wickets in a see-saw Group B game at Sophia Gardens to set up a Champions Trophy semi-final with hosts England back in Cardiff on Wednesday.

The other semi-final will pit Group B winners India against Group A runners-up Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 14ENG Vs PAK
2Jun 15BAN Vs IND
3Jun 18TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

