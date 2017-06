CARDIFF Pakistan beat England by eight wickets in the first Champions Trophy semi-final on Wednesday.

England were bowled out for 211 and Pakistan eased to their target with 12.5 overs to spare.

Pakistan will play India or Bangladesh in the final on Sunday. (Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Neville Dalton)

