Pakistan Army kills five Indian soldiers, injures many; response to ceasefire violation along LOC

IndiaSuraj RadhakrishnanJun, 03 2017 19:37:59 IST

Islamabad: The Pakistan Army on Saturday claimed that "five Indian soldiers were killed and many injured" in retaliation after the Indian forces "violated ceasefire" along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Representative Image. PTI

The army spokesman said in a statement that Indian troops were involved in "unprovoked ceasefire violation" at Tatta Pani along the LoC.

The Pakistani forces "violently responded", destroyed Indian bunkers and killed five Indian soldiers while many were injured.

Pakistan and India had declared ceasefire in 2003 that had silenced the guns.

However, firing exchanges continue to take place and the cross-LoC firings and shellings have increased in recent days.

Pakistan said on Thursday that "unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian forces" killed at least two civilians and injured five others along the LoC.


