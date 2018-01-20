Pakistan apologists owe the country an explanation, says Union minister Jitendra Singh, after ceasefire violations kill civilians

Jammu: Union minister Jitendra Singh said that "Kashmir-centric Pakistan apologists", who shamelessly speak on behalf of Islamabad, owe an explanation to the nation on a day when heavy civilian casualties have been inflicted on the borders by unprovoked firing.

"Kashmir-centric Pak apologists owe an explanation to the nation and that there can be no pardon for them when they continue to shamelessly speak on behalf of Pakistan even on the day when heavy civilian casualties have been inflicted on the borders by unprovoked Pak firing," Singh told reporters on Friday.

The Union minister went straight to the GMC Hospital in Jammu and thereafter to Hiranagar Hospital, soon after his arrival from New Delhi, to enquire about the condition of the injured.

However, he added, political leaders do-not enjoy the prerogative of giving instructions to the Ministry of External Affairs about how to deal with Pakistan, particularly when s/he is not privy to latest intelligence and confidential inputs available with the government agencies.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, had said that National Security Adviser of India Ajit Doval should make a phone call to Pakistan NSA (retired) Lt Gen Nasser Khan Janjua and put an end to

ceasefire violations.

Abdullah questioned secret talks between the two NSAs and said "what are these talks about, if two countries cannot maintain ceasefire".

It is high time, Singh said, these self-righteous leaders should stop playing convenient politics of appeasement. This is the same bunch of leaders, he alleged, who tweet or give TV bytes even on subjects not remotely connected with them, but they don't do so when it comes to security persons getting killed in their own constituency.

Singh said the morale of the people living in border areas is very high and for the first time in several decades, they are witnessing a befitting retaliatory response from the Indian side by the military and para-military forces.