Padmaavat row: TMC questions Narendra Modi's silence on Gurugram bus attack, says freedom of speech is under threat

India PTI Jan 27, 2018 20:33:40 IST

Kolkata: Questioning the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the attack on school bus by 'Padmaavat' protesters, senior Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee on Saturday said the freedom of speech is under threat under the BJP rule.

Protesters allegedly belonging to fringe Rajput group Karni Sena pelted stones at a school bus carrying children shattering its windows. However, no injury was reported on the 24 January incident at Gurugram.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AP

"If something happens outside India, the prime minister is very fast in tweeting about it. But he is silent when divisive elements are creating a ruckus all over the country," he said.

"We condemn the way the Centre is trying to interfere in our freedom of speech and expression. The freedom of speech is under threat in the BJP rule," Chatterjee told reporters.


