Padmaavat row: Karni Sena's rampage in front of a global audience calls for strict action and caution

Is causing havoc in the nation in front of a global audience, many of whom can turn investors in the Indian economy, also included in Sri Rajput Karni Sena's definition of Rajput pride? The self-proclaimed flag bearer of Rajput pride has taken the nation under siege in stark contrast with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pitch in Davos to invest in India and move to host the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit in Delhi. All for a film that depicts a story of a Rajput queen whose very existence is debatable.

By announcing bounties on the makers and the cast of the film, exercising rampant vandalism in four states across the nation and even attacking school buses in the name of upholding Rajput pride, Karni Sena has shown exactly what the warrior clan had never stood for. The worst of all the incidents was the attack on a school bus in Gurugram on Thursday that traumatised the kids to the core.

Ironically, the attacks took democracy to hostage at a time when Modi's gave a historic speech in the World Economic Forum in Davos. Portraying India as a country conducive for any kind of business to thrive, his pitch for India not only attempted to lure global investors but also tried to convince them about the Government of India’s commitment to provide them with an environment that induces growth.

In a bid to woo investors by asserting India’s inherent belief in democratic values, he said in Davos, "Because of our belief in co-existence of races and religions; and because of our belief in non-violence, we have always opposed terrorism. I say with full conviction that terrorism is bad in all its forms and facets. It is bad irrespective of its territory of origin or target of operation. We all must unite in fight against terrorism. India stands firmly with all such forces."

The Indian prime minister also took a dig at Pakistan as a prop to support his agenda of portraying India as an attractive investment destination.

“Terrorism is dangerous. Worse is when people say there is a difference between ‘good’ and ‘bad’ terror. It is painful to see some youngsters getting radicalised,” he said

The situation which emerged back in India while the prime minister was busy addressing the global leaders in Davos portrayed just an opposite picture about the nation and was enough to frighten anyone who wished to invest in India.

The prospects of the flick as a business venture was jeopardised by repeated threats and vandalism of the fringe outfit.

Days before the release of the film Padmaavat on Thursday, violence erupted in Rajhans cinema in Ahmedabad.

Fuelling the fire, Shri Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi threatened that his organisation won't allow the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat at any cost.

He also called for a ‘janta curfew’, which only made matters worse.

Karni Sena also caused much inconvenience in the capital city and created law and order problem by blocking the Delhi-Jaipur highway on Thursday.

Many theatres in four states namely Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana could not release the film in fear of attacks from the Karni Sena.

The rampage by the fringe outfit may have an even more blurring effect on the nation’s prospects in the face of the ASEAN summit that is going on in Delhi, where all the leaders of these countries have participated.

As an extension of friendly gesture to the ASEAN nations, India is going to host ten leaders of countries in the Republic Day celebrations for the first time in it’s history. The leaders of the ASEAN nations would share stage with Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

India’s expression of bonhomie with the ASEAN nations is not without a reason. Nearly 12.5 percent of investment inflows to India is from ASEAN nations.

No wonder then that the ASEAN nations hold a formidable place in Modi’s priority list, as they have tremendous potential in making India’s dream to see itself as a global superpower true.

Karni Sena’s vandalism may very well be seen as a marker of political instability in India by investors and global leaders, which is enough to weaken its pitch as a global leader.

The worst part of the entire episode was many of the state governments' utter failure to control the rabid elements. Instead of protecting freedom of speech and expression, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana banned the film, fanning the unconstitutional acts of the group.

Even after the Supreme Court of India stayed the ban, many states' failure to provide security arrangements to ensure that freedom of speech prevails, may be seen as India’s failure to deal with terror.

Such a situation will certainly not be seen as of best interests of the nation. It is high time the state governments resist such fringe groups making the prime minister’s advocacy not to differentiate between good and bad terrorism a reality.