Padmaavat row: Gurugram police detains Karni Sena leader Thakur Kushalpal over attack on school bus

Gurugram: City police on Saturday detained Gurugram chief of Shri Rajput Karni Sena Thakur Kushalpal over the recent violent incidents, including attack on a school bus and torching of a state roadways bus in Gurugram, a senior police officer said.

In protest against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmaavat", violent incidents took place at various places across the country. The Karni Sena alleged that history had been tampered with in the period drama.

In Gurugram, hundreds of violent protesters took to roads, torching vehicles and destroying public property and attacked a school bus with children onboard.

To investigate the violence, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under a deputy commissioner of police (DCP)-rank officer has also been constituted, according to Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurugram police.

"The SIT has ACPs, Inspectors and ASIs as its members and is headed by DCP-South Ashok Bakshi. This team will make all-out efforts to collect scientific evidence and identify the remaining hooligans," Kumar said.

A day after arresting Karni Sena national secretary Surajpal Amu from his residence in the posh DLF area, the police on Saturday detained Kushalpal for questioning him about his role in the violent incidents in the district, the police said.

"So far, 38 hooligans have been arrested and sent to judicial custody in connection with the violence. Twenty-four miscreants were arrested in eight criminal cases and 14 miscreants were detained for breaching peace and tranquility in Gurugram," Kumar added.

Meanwhile, some angry villagers of Bhondsi threatened to call a "Mahapanchayat" on Sunday to take legal action against the Gurugram police crackdown and alleged framing of "innocent juvenile and youths".