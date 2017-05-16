CBI raids P Chidambaram's homes LIVE: Ex-finance minister would be more worried about political fallout

In a sensational development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday raided the residences of former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti P Chidamabaram, simultaneously with 14 other locations across Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai, various TV reports said.
However, the details about the reason behind behind the raids are still sketchy.
According to News18, the raid came after a FIR was filed against Chidambaram and Indrani Mukherjea over alleged financial misappropriation over Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to Peter and Indrani's media company INX Media in 2008.
According to Times Now, the former union minister is currently in New Delhi while his son is in Chennai. The CBI's Tuesday raid was a first for Chidambaram, however, that is not true about his family.
On 17 April, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it had issued notice to Vasan Health Care Pvt Ltd, its promoter Karti, and Advantage Strategic Consulting for violating foreign currency laws to the tune of Rs 2,307 crore.
The ED said it had served notice to Vasan Health Care Pvt. Ltd, its promoters and their relatives for violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) to the tune of Rs 2,262 crore. Advantage Strategic Consulting was served notice for Rs 45 crore for sale of Vasan Health Care's shares to overseas investors.
Next day, Chidambaram accused the ED of making wild allegations against his son Karti in an alleged forex violation case.
In a statement, the former finance and home minister said the ED's press release did not refer to any specific act on the part of Karti.
Instead, he said it made the "extraordinary and ridiculous" allegation that Karti "appears to be the controller and ultimate beneficiary" of certain transactions of two companies.
Former union minister Chidambaram is also accused in the Aircel-Maxis deal.
In his application to Supreme Court, Swamy had alleged that Chidambaram had illegally granted FIPB clearance to Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006.
Swamy has claimed that the then finance minister had given FIPB clearance to the deal which should have been referred to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by the Prime Minister, as the CCEA alone was empowered to clear foreign investments over Rs 600 crore.
Story so far: CBI raids Chidambaram's house; ex-minister issues statement
- CBI is raiding P Chidambaram's Chennai residence
- At least 13 other locations – Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Chandigarh – are being searched by CBI officials. However, reports over the number of locations is varying.
-The raids are purportedly related to a 2007-08 case of FIPB approval given to INX media at the behest of Chidambaram’s son, Karti
-While the clearance granted was only for Rs 4 crore, the actual foreign investment was reportedly much higher
- An FIR has reportedly been filed against Karti, Indrani Mukherjee and Peter Mukerjea, who owned INX media
- Chidambaram has accused the Centre of trying to silence his voice and targeting his son in the first statement that he issued after the raids.
Why Chidambaram would be more worried about the political fallout
Raids, as former Finance Minister P Chidambaram would know, don't mean much by themselves.
There will still be a great distance for the agencies to cover before the charges which led to raids reach the legal conclusion. It's possible he and son Karti would come clean in the end. What would be worrying him most is the politics that would eventually come to fill the gap of time.
Given the partisan quality of the political discourse of our times he would remain guilty till he is proved innocent. It would not only damage his own image but also ruin that of his party, the Congress. Being a politician he stands to lose much more than his son. Would be interesting to follow how he defends himself from now on.
Congress will fight BJP in this witch hunt, says TN party president S Thirunavukkarasu
Senior Congress leader S Thirunavukkarasu, speaking to Firstpost, said that the BJP at Centre is exploiting leadership vacuum in Tamil Nadu since neither Jayalalithaa nor Karunanidhi are in the mainstream political scene. He also said that BJP will not succeed in this. "They have no base and no cadre here. Congress will fight legal issues legally and political issues politically."
Why is BJP ordering raids only in Tamil Nadu, asks Congress
Firstpost spoke to senior Congress leader in Tamil Nadu S Thirunavukkarasar after the sudden CBI raids at Chidambaram's house on Tuesday. When asked, Thirunavukkarasar said that he does not understand why such raids are happening only in Tamil Nadu. The senior Congress leader said that first raids were conducted on AIADMK ministers and now it's Congress' turn.
Is there a Sheena Bora connection to the Chidambaram raids?
Contrary to what was initially assumed, the CBI raids at the Chidambaram residence and 17 other locations across many cities are not linked to the Aircel-Maxis case. These raids have taken place reportedly taking cognisance of Karti Chidambaram's alleged role in the FIPB clearance of INX media channels in 2007-08. This group was owned then by Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukherjea, both of who are incidentally in prison in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case.
Incidentally, the leads for this raid seem to have emanated from the investigation into the Sheena Bora murder case. The CBI has been probing into the financial transactions of the Mukherjea couple to see if there was a financial motive in committing the murder. It is being suggested by sources that from that investigation, the dots were connected to Karti Chidambaram's alleged involvement.
Unconfirmed reports suggest that Karti received kickbacks for the FIPB clearance to INX Media. Any wrongdoing has been denied by Chidambaram, who in a statement has alleged a political attempt to silence his voice by targeting his son.
Read Chidambaram's first statement here
Chidambaram issues first statement
Accusing the Centre of using central agencies to target Congress leaders, especially son Karti and him, former finance minister Chidambaram issued his first statement after the CBI raids on his home (17 locations). "FIPB approval is granted in hundreds of cases," the statement said.
"Every case was processed according according to law and approval was granted or refused in accordance with the recommendations of the FIPB consisting of five secretaries to the Government of India."
INX media and Karti
INX media has been embroiled in controversy for a while. CBI recieved the tip-off during Aircel-Maxis investigation. According to various reports, Advantage Strategies Private Ltd, a singapore-based company, allegedly managed by Karti, which help INX media.
Thank ED for the current CBI raid at Chidambaram's home
Just when the Congress is getting into a huddle to figure out a way to combat the Modi magic, a blow like this to one of the top leaders of the party can damage the party's reputation. Questions will again be raised whether UPA bent rules during the 10-year-long rule.
Reports added that when ED was investigating the Aircel Maxis deal and Karti's role in it, they got hold of these documents pertaining to the current case and passed it on to the CBI.
Karti took Rs 90L from INX media in 2008
According to reports, Chidambaram's son Karti in 2008 took Rs 90 lakh from INX media to get FIPB clearance from his father. Chidambaram was the union finance minister in 2008.
