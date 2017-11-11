You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

P Chidambaram takes a dig at changes in GST regime, says it took four months 'for common sense to germinate'

IndiaIANSNov, 11 2017 14:54:53 IST

New Delhi: Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday took a dig at the government over the GST rollback in tax slabs, saying it took four months for commonsense to "germinate, flower and ripen into a fruit".

File image of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. PTI

File image of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. PTI

"Ministry of Finance must be complimented for 'improving' the macro-economic situation in four months and 10 days!" Chidambaram said in a tweet.

"Four months and 10 days is the time taken for commonsense to germinate, flower and ripen into a fruit," the Congress leader said in another tweet.

The former finance minister's remarks came a day after the GST Council removed 178 items from the highest 28 percent category.


Published Date: Nov 11, 2017 02:54 pm | Updated Date: Nov 11, 2017 02:54 pm


Also See





9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1



Cricket Scores



Top Stories