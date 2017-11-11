P Chidambaram takes a dig at changes in GST regime, says it took four months 'for common sense to germinate'

New Delhi: Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday took a dig at the government over the GST rollback in tax slabs, saying it took four months for commonsense to "germinate, flower and ripen into a fruit".

"Ministry of Finance must be complimented for 'improving' the macro-economic situation in four months and 10 days!" Chidambaram said in a tweet.

Ministry of Finance must be complimented for 'improving' macro-economic situation in 4 months and 10 days! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 11, 2017

"Four months and 10 days is the time taken for commonsense to germinate, flower and ripen into a fruit," the Congress leader said in another tweet.

4 months and 10 days is the time taken for commonsense to germinate, flower and ripen into a fruit. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 11, 2017

The former finance minister's remarks came a day after the GST Council removed 178 items from the highest 28 percent category.