P Chidambaram attacks BJP on Gujarat's development model, says state has regressed in last 22 years

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday attacked the BJP on Gujarat's development model, saying that as a result of a distorted concept of development, many sections of the people were left behind and the state has regressed in the last 22 years.

Sustaining his argument, the Congress leader, in his tweet, posted a data comparing the development figures of Gujarat against four other states: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra.

"The table tells the story of Gujarat and how, despite the boasts, Gujarat is not ahead of four comparable states. While Gujarat has progressed industrially, in many critical areas of human development, Gujarat may have actually regressed in the last 22 years," Chidambaram said adding that the much-touted 'Gujarat Model' was being dissected and examined.

In his series of tweets, the leader questioning the government, said, "as a result of a distorted concept of development or vikas, many sections of the people have been left behind."

Chidambaram also argued that the state enjoyed higher than national growth average even before 1995 and said, "even before 1995, Gujarat's growth rate was higher than the national average and Gujarat has maintained that edge. Amul, the ports, the vibrant textile industry and the chemical and petrochemical industry pre-date 1995."

The leader said that the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat promises to be a contest of many hues between the economic and social reality and headline grabbing announcements, poor human development indicators and billion dollar investment proposals.

"Where the government of Gujarat has faltered - and can be faulted - is in its neglect of distributive justice," Chidambaram tweeted and said that a large share of the credit was due to the people of Gujarat.

He targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his extravagant promise to bring development to the Centre, create two crore jobs every year, bring back black money stashed abroad and put Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of every Indian during 2014's general election.

"Obviously, none of the extravagant promises could be fulfilled. Hence, the all-round sense of disappointment after 42 months... A similar sense of disappointment prevails in Gujarat which goes to election in December."