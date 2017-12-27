Over 860 fireworks factories in Sivakasi go on indefinite strike demanding amendments to environment law

Sivakasi (Tamil Nadu): More than 860 fireworks factories in and around Sivakasi, the national hub of the industry, have launched an indefinite closure demanding an amendment to the Environment Protection Act exempting their produce from its purview.

They also wanted an expeditious hearing by the Supreme Court of a petition seeking a series of steps to curb air pollution, including ban on sale, possession and bursting of firecrackers across the country.

The manufacturers said dealers were not paying advances for ordering fireworks in view of the pendency of the petition seeking a ban on fire crackers sale and this affected the working capital required by the industry.

Industry sources said the indefinite closure would affect the livelihood of eight lakh workers employed directly and indirectly in the units in and around this town which met 85 percent of the country's fireworks requirement.

The All India Federation of Fireworks Associations (AIFFA) functionaries said that for several decades, traders from north India used to pay advance for crackers which would work out to more than 75 percent of the working capital required by the units.

The traders/dealers were not paying advance as they feared that the court could ban fireworks across the country. Besides seeking a ban on firecrackers across the country, the petition has sought directions for environment-friendly, cleaner fuels and implementation of regulations on dust from construction activities.

The apex court had on 9 October said that no firecrackers would be sold in the Delhi-NCR during Diwali this year while banning its sale till 1 November.