Over 6 kg of heroin seized from Ferozepur, Amritsar in Punjab

Ferozepur: Over six kg of heroin was on Tuesday seized from Ferozepur and Amritsar in Punjab, officials said.

In the first case, BSF claimed to have found five kg of heroin buried under a tree in the DT Mal Border Outpost area in Ferozepur sector.



The seizure was made on the basis of specific information from the Punjab Special Task Force, a BSF official said.

"A special joint search operation of the BSF and STF was launched ahead of the border security fence in the DT Mal Border Outpost area," the BSF official said.

During the operation, five packets of the contraband, heroin, were found buried under a berry tree in a yellow polythene packet, the official said.

Including this seizure, a total of 76.67 kg of heroin has been recovered by BSF in 2017, the official added.

In the second case, the STF of Punjab police seized 1.45 kg of heroin in Amritsar.

An official spokesman of Punjab police said a police team comprising inspector Sukhwinder Singh, posted in STF, Border Zone, recovered heroin from the lift rod of tractor which was hidden on a land across the fence along the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar.

Another 100 gm of heroin was also recovered from the physical possession of the accused Sukhchain Singh and Jaspal Singh, police said.

STF has so far recovered 10.5 kg of heroin in the state.