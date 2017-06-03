Over 58 protesting farmers arrested in Ghaziabad as agitators block Delhi-Saharanpur highway

Ghaziabad: Fifty-eight farmers were arrested after they clashed with the police during a protest demanding compensation for their lands which were acquired for an affordable housing project, following which villagers blocked the Delhi-Saharanpur highway.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Loni Prem Singh Ranjan on Saturday said that the farmers had yesterday gheraod the area where construction vehicles were levelling the land for Avas Vikas housing scheme.

The farmers were demanding compensation for their acquired lands and were asking authorities to revise the rates.

The administration tried to mediate but the farmers stuck to their stand following which the authorities warned them that police would use force if they do not leave the area.

The police used mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and the irate villagers resorted to stone-pelting. They also damaged a police vehicle.

The police arrested 58 farmers for taking the law into their hands and for obstructing government work.

On getting information about the same, locals from five villages, who were agitating for compensation, gathered on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway and blocked it for at least one hour.

District Magistrate Ministhy S and Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh reached the spot and calmed the agitators, assuring them about the release of those arrested.

The farmers were released on personal bonds later last night.

Ranjan claimed that the villagers were being misguided by farmer leader Manveer Singh Teotia who had spearheaded the Bhatta Parsaul land acquisition protest in Greater Noida.

Teotia's entry in Ghaziabad district has been banned. The administration would move to court to get his bail cancelled and he would be booked under the National Security Act, Ranjan said.