PoK residents stranded in Jammu due to LoC bus service closure to return on 21 August

Poonch/Jammu: As many as 116 PoK residents, stranded in Jammu for over a month due to the closure of the Poonch-Rawalakot cross-LoC bus service, will return home via the Kaman crossing point in Baramulla on Monday.

Three Indians, stranded in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, will also return the same day, Trade Facilitation Officer (TFO), LoC Trade Poonch, Mohammad Tanveer, told PTI.

Cross-LoC bus services on the Poonch-Rawalakot road between Jammu and Kashmir and PoK was suspended on 10 July due to heavy firing and shelling from the Pakistani side.

"The PoK residents will return home via the LoC crossing point at Kaman in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on 21 August," he said.

District authorities have asked the PoK residents to report at the sports stadium in Poonch on Sunday for their journey on 21 August via the Kaman crossing point.