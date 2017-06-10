Over 115 people suffer food poisoning in West Bengal's Nadia, after eating contaminated 'prasad'

You are here:
IndiaPTIJun, 10 2017 16:38:17 IST

Krishnagar (West Bengal): Altogether 115 people were taken ill after eating prasad of a puja at a house in Nakashipara block in Nadia district of West Bengal, officials said on Saturday.

Representational image of West Bengal police. Reuters

The puja was organised at the house of one Sailendra Singh Roy at Dogachhi-Tegharia and local villagers were invited on Friday.

After taking the prasad, they fell ill within hours, Nakashipara BDO Samar Dutta said.

About 50 people, including children and women, were hospitalised on Saturday, he said adding that family members of the host too were admitted to hospital.

Tapash Roy, CMOH, Nadia said,"Our health team rushed to the spot on Saturday morning and set up a camp at the area to
treat the patients."

The symptoms of the patients were loose motion, nausea, head ache, stomach pain and fever, villagers said.


Published Date: Jun 10, 2017 04:38 pm | Updated Date: Jun 10, 2017 04:38 pm

