Over 1,000 troops comb Kashmir's Shopian, face minor stone pelting

Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday started another massive cordon and search operation in a Jammu and Kashmir village in Shopian district as a stone pelting mob tried to disrupt the operation.

Police said security forces surrounded Heff-Shirmaal village in the morning following reports of militants hiding there.

"As the security forces tightened the cordon to launch searches, a mob resorted to stone pelting. Tear gas shells were used to break the protesting mob," police said.

Reports said around 1,000 security personnel were engaged in the cordon and search operation.

This was the second such massive search operation in south Kashmir this month.

On 4 May, over 3,000 security men had carried out another cordon and search operation in 20 villages of Kulgam district.