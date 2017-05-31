You are here:
Osmania University results 2017 declared, check your results on osmania.ac.in

IndiaFP StaffMay, 31 2017 15:16:21 IST

Osmania University on Wednesday declared the results for 1st, 2nd, 3rd-year examinations and UG degree on Wednesday. To check the results, students can log onto the official website — osmania.ac.in.

Representative image. AFP

Alternatively, the results can also be checked at manabadi.com.

The results are available for the following courses — Arts(BA), commerce (BCom), science (BSc), law (LLB), computer Applications (BCA), education (BEd) and business administration (BBA).

The exams were held in the month of March and April for all the examinations.

Here's how you can check  your result:

1. Go to the official website for Osmania University (osmania.ac.in).

2.Under the “Online results” section, click on the notification for the results you wish to check. Open the results page in a new tab to make it easier to browse through the notifications.

3.Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

4. Download your results and take a print out for further reference.


Published Date: May 31, 2017 03:12 pm | Updated Date: May 31, 2017 03:16 pm

