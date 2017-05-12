Orphanage watchman in Madhya Pradesh arrested for abusing 8-yr-old girl, says police

Katni: An orphanage watchman has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl during her stay at a children's home in Madhya Pradesh.

The Katni police arrested 30-year-old watchman Vishnu Singh for allegedly abusing the girl during her stay at local children home early this year from 2 January to 15 February. The victim had been found stranded in a train on 1 January at Katni station and was later sent to the 'Shishu-Griha' which was closed on 15 February due to some irregularities and the children staying there had been sent to other orphanages in Katni and other cities.

The NGO director said the sexual exploitation of the eight-year-old girl by the watchman came to light during her counselling.

Incidentally, the story of alleged sexual exploitation of the girl by the watchman surfaced during an inquiry into an another unusual allegation that the victim herself had begun exploiting later another younger, seven-year-old girl at the new orphanage where she was shifted after 15 February.

The police, however, rubbished the allegations of sexual exploitation of one girl by another.

"The superintendent of our orphanage lodged a complaint with the police after we found a seven-year-old girl, living in our facility, bleeding from her private parts. On being asked by superintendent, she blamed another girl living in the same orphanage of (sexually) abusing her," the NGO director told PTI.

The police, however, rubbished the allegations, saying the younger seven-year-old girl suffered injuries in her intimate parts while playing with other inmates. "It was found during initial investigations that bleeding in the private parts of the seven-year-old victim was an injury inflicted when she was playing with other girls including the eight-year-old. It did not result from sexual act," said Inspector Kirti Shukla of Katni town police station.