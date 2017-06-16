Opposition to meet Rajnath Singh, demands CBI inquiry on TRS govt land scam

Hyderabad: Main opposition Congress on Friday said it would meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and work with other Opposition parties on the ground against the alleged involvement of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in irregularities in different "illegal" land registrations in Hyderabad.

Congress would consult its leaders in Lok Sabha (Mallikarjun Kharge) and Rajya Sabha (Ghulam Nabi Azad) to meet Singh, who is now preoccupied with the Presidential election, to press for a CBI inquiry into the lands issue, P Sudhakar Reddy, Deputy Leader of Congress in Telangana Legislative Council, told reporters.

A Congress delegation, led by state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, met Governor ESL Narasimhan on Thursday and sought a CBI inquiry.

Congress would work with other parties and people's organisations to fight against the alleged irregularities in land registrations, he said.

Sudhakar Reddy demanded that the TRS government summon a special session of legislature to discuss the land registrations issue, besides important matters related to agriculture.

The state government has not announced annual debt plan and not even convened a meeting of state-level bankers committee (SLBC) to discuss loan disbursement to the farming sector, he alleged.

The state government sought to bring in an ordinance to check the menace of spurious seeds in a cabinet meeting on Saturday, but a Bill can be passed if a special session of legislature is convened, he said.

Dismissing the Congress allegations on "illegal" land registrations, state Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said the Opposition party is only indulging in "mud-slinging" and false propaganda.

Congress should come out with concrete details and proofs to substantiate its allegations, he had said.

Sudhakar Reddy and Opposition leader (Congress) in Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir condemned the reported comments of state IT Minister K T Rama Rao against the Congress on alleged corruption and "non-performance during its long rule".