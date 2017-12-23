Operation Blade: Kerala police arrests 26 accused of running illegal money lending rackets in massive crackdown

Kochi: Police today launched a massive crackdown on illegal money lending rackets in Kerala, raiding 360 places in four districts and arresting 26 persons allegedly involved in the business.

Police conducted the raids, codenamed 'Operation Blade', in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki and Alappuzha districts which come under the jurisdiction of Ernakulam Range Inspector General of Police.

Secret investigations had revealed flourishing of such businesses in these districts and poor people were their easy targets, police said.

Cash, gold, signed blank cheques and property documents were seized during the raids carried out in Kochi city, rural areas in Ernakulam district and the other districts, they said.

Police said 58 raids were conducted in Ernakulam rural areas alone and four persons arrested.

Sixteen persons were arrested in Kottayam district, where police carried out 106 raids.

In Idukki district, police raided 88 locations and arrested six persons while in Alappuzha, 97 places were searched.

Three cases have been registered in Kochi city.

Sixteen locations were raided in the city today as part of the operation.

Those arrested have been charged under sections of the Kerala Money-Lenders Act, police said.

Police said they will continue the crackdown on the unlicensed moneylenders known in local parlance as "blades" to put an end to the menace.