OnePlus update frenzy continues; to roll out Open Beta 29 and 20 for OP3 and 3T users

OnePlus has announced that it will release another software update for its devices. This time the update we are referring to is the Open Beta 29 for the OnePlus 3 users and the Open Beta 20 for 3T users.

The company announced the upcoming versions in a detailed post on OnePlus forums. This new update adds a number of features to the in-house OnePlus apps, brings ‘Quick clipboard’, fixes a number of bugs and updates the Android security patch level to December.

We have got a detailed changelog for all the changes in the upcoming update. One thing to note here is that the company had already released it earlier in the day but they posted an update notifying users about problems in the builds that they were rolling out.

Notes (New OnePlus app)

Take notes quickly and simply

Share notes as picture

Memo widget on Shelf is editable

Quick clipboard

Enhanced copying and editing ability

Weather

New weather widget

File Manager

Added large files category

Speed improvements while deleting massive files

System

Added OTG toggle in Quick Settings

Added notification when 3rd party apps delete contacts

Updated Android security patch to December

General bug fixes and improvements

The company issued a notice that users who want to revert back to Android 7.1.2 Nougat-based Open Beta will have to flash a special build because of the massive changes in downgrading from one Android version to another. These users will also lose partial data, unlike the ones who want to update to this Open Beta version for their devices.

OnePlus highlighted that these builds are for beta software and they may not be stable for daily usage. The company will not accept any complaints about lost data if users go ahead with installing Open Beta builds. Interested OnePlus 3 and 3T users can head to the forum for more detailed instructions. This comes a day after the company rolled out the update for OnePlus 5T, and two days after it teased Open Beta for 5T. The company posted Android 8.0 Oreo update for OnePlus 5 users almost a week back.