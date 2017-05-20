One year of Kerala govt: Pinarayi Vijayan says wrongdoers will not have 'political guardians'

Thiruvananthapuram: Sending out a strong message against corruption, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that wrongdoers will not have 'political guardians' in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule.

"There is no corruption charge against the government. We have been able to give a corruption-free governance during the past one year," he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, listing out his government's achievements.

The government's effort was to transform the state into a corruption free one, he said. When it was pointed out that probe into corruption cases like bar bribery and solar scams seemed to be limping along, Vijayan said his government would not compromise on corruption cases of the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) regime.

"However, the government cannot intervene in the probe of the investigation agencies," he said.

Vijayan claimed that the CPM-led LDF government had succeeded in ushering in a healthy political culture by 'cleansing' the system left by the previous UDF government, which saw the emergence of a 'decaying' political culture.

"They clung to power with greed," he said adding wrongdoers will not have 'political guardians anymore'.

"A cleansing of political culture took place during the one-year LDF rule," Vijayan said, adding his government's effort was to bring development and peace back to the state.

The chief minister said there was no dearth of controversies in the state."But this government will not go behind controversies. We will implement what is good for the people and no controversy will stand as an impediment," he said.

Vijayan said there has been a gradual decrease in opposition to the development of National Highways and laying of Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) pipeline project and people had started to cooperate.

The government was prepared to give good compensation to those who would lose their land, Vijayan said.

On the state's Kerala Bank proposal, he said it would become a reality soon.

On the inauguration of Kochi Metro, he said the state was keen that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the prestigious project. "We had written to the Prime Minister's Office in April, seeking his convenience to inaugurate the project. The government is in touch with the PMO and we are hopeful that the prime minister will inaugurate it," he said.

Asked if private investments have come into the state, the chief minister said some talks had been held in this regard, especially in the information technology sector.

He described as 'unfortunate', the continuing standoff between the media and lawyers in Kerala. "This situation should not continue. Both groups should hold discussions and sort it out," Vijayan said.