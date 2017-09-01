LeT militants attack police bus in Srinagar on eve of Eid: One personnel killed, five injured

On Friday, militants opened fire on a police bus at the Pantha Chowk area in Srinagar even as the Valley was preparing to celebrate Eid-al-Azha on Saturday.

#Visuals J&K: Terrorists attacked a bus of security personnel in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk. Five policemen injured. pic.twitter.com/gjVNHeyBqs — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2017

The attack took place at around 8 pm when the bus was going from Bemina to Zewan. The injured policemen have been rushed to the Army's 92 Base Hospital, a police spokesperson said. The condition of one of the injured policemen is critical, while one policeman succumbed to his injuries, he said. A counter-operation is underway to nab the terrorists involved in the incident.

The Times of India reported that "the policemen sustained serious bullet injuries." Terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba claimed responsibility for the attack, as per Times Now:

Lashkar claims responsibility on the attack #EidForBloodBathhttps://t.co/LitwoCX3NF — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 1, 2017

In previous instances, according to Firstpost, eight security personnel, including four CRPF men, were killed when militants carried out a suicide attack on a district police complex in south Kashmir's Pulwama on Saturday, triggering a massive gunfight in which the three militants were killed.

The last week's terror strike had taken place at the crack of dawn when the militants, believed to be foreign mercenaries, entered the police complex in the worst-hit Pulwama district, 25 kilometres from Srinagar.

With inputs from PTI