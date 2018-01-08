You are here:
One militant dead in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam; combing operation on

India FP Staff Jan 08, 2018 16:33:48 IST

One militant was killed in an encounter between security forces and militants in Chadoora of Budgam district in central Kashmir, according to several media reports.

Security forces began a search operation in Chadoora's Zuhama village after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area, The Times of India reported. The encounter began after militants opened fire on security forces.

A police spokesman told PTI intermittent exchange of fire was ongoing.

On Saturday, four police officers were killed and two others injured in a massive improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore.

On 4 January, the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled an attempt by militants to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan by killing an infiltrator.

A BSF official said alert troops noticed suspicious movement of two to three persons near the Nikowal border outpost in Arnia sector around 5.45 am.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Jan 08, 2018 16:31 PM | Updated Date: Jan 08, 2018 16:33 PM

