One infant killed in fire at building in Bandra; MLA Ashish Shelar says BMC should probe incident

A one-and-a-half year old child lost her life and another was critically injured when a fire broke out in a Bandra West building on Monday. Locals said the fire started from the pump room of the building where the two children were sleeping.

The injured child, four-year-old Uma Shankarbahadur Dhanu, has been admitted to the ICU of Holy Family Hospital. According to The Times of India, MLA Ashish Shelar visited the spot and said that it was a 'tragic incident'. He has assured that all arrangements were being made to ensure to save the injured child. Later, the MLA tweeted about the visit.

Bandra near kantwadi turner rd Shoaib manzil fire- Fire occured in staff room of bldg - Prima facie appears 2 b an illegal stucture! Visited spot & hospital !Ask BMC 4 imm enquiry n criminal FIR , guilty shd b punished 4 loss of young girls life! pic.twitter.com/VJhQYKqTPv — ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) January 22, 2018

The pump room was being used for the residential purpose of the watchman. Since using a pump room for residential purposes is illegal, a Nominated Officer has been asked to lodge a police complaint against office bearers of the society.

Mumbai has seen several incidents of fires in the recent past. On Monday, a massive fire had broken out in an industrial area in suburban Andheri, leaving two firemen injured and gutting a part of the premises, a fire brigade official said. The fire brigade got a call around 1.16 am about the blaze in a ground-plus-one-floor structure in the Mistry Industrial Estate area near Marol, he said.

The flames spread over the electrical wiring and other installations, and gutted a part of the industrial area, he said.

With inputs from Sanjay Sawant and PTI