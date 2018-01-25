On Uttar Pradesh Day, Ghaziabad and Noida get development projects worth over Rs 500 crore

Noida: Development projects, including multi-level parking and underpasses, worth over Rs 500 crore were on Wednesday dedicated to the public in Ghaziabad and Noida, on the occasion of Uttar Pradesh diwas.

Union Minister Mahesh Sharma and UP minister Jai Prakash dedicated eleven development projects worth Rs 350 crore to the public.

The projects include a multi-level car parking and two underpasses.

At Sector 18, the Noida Authority has developed multi-level parking at cost of Rs 243 crore which has a capacity of parking of 3,000 cars.

An underpass at Sector 60, 61, 66 and 71 was constructed by the Noida authority with project cost of Rs 64.80 crore, while another underpass is constructed on the MP road number 3 between sector 94 and 95 at a cost of Rs 40.72 crore, according to a release.

In Ghaziabad, developmental schemes worth Rs 157 crore were lunched by Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh.

He laid down foundation stones of total 40 schemes for the development of the city, he represents in the Lok Sabha, administration sources said.

District Magistrate and vice chairman of Ghaziabad Development Authority Ritu Maheshwari said Singh launched 14 schemes of GDA, Electricity and Urban Development departments.

Maheshwari said Rs 32 crore will be spent on 14 of GDA schemes.

A total amount of Rs 157 crore will be used for the development of the district, she added.