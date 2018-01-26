On Republic Day, Bihar governor Satya Pal Malik says state working for development of all sections of society

Patna: Bihar governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday hoisted the tricolour at Gandhi Maidan on the occasion of 69th Republic Day celebrations and asserted that the state is working for the development of all sections of the society.

The government will take measures to empower the youth and the marginalised sections of the society, he said after taking a salute at the march past by contingents of Bihar police and central armed forces.

"The state government is holding meetings to assess the implementation of schemes under its saat nishchay (seven resolves) programme, which aims to provide basic amenities to even the remotest corners of Bihar," Malik said.

Noting that the state was perennially buffeted by natural calamities like floods, he said that the Bihar government is determined to provide all possible relief measures to the affected people and has put in place a sound mechanism for this purpose.

The ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Tableaux depicting the state government's measures to promote women's empowerment, boost industries and handicrafts and free Bihar from social ills were also displayed at the Gandhi Maidan function.

Later in the day, the chief minister hoisted the flag at his official residence and at a "Mahadalit Tola" in Punpun block of rural Patna.

The tricolour was also unfurled at the offices of political parties like the BJP, the Congress, the RJD and the JD(U) besides government establishments and educational institutions.