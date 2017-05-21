On Rajiv Gandhi's 26th death anniversary, Congress seeks to increase women's representation in politics

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, son and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi, and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 26th death anniversary.

They laid flowers and wreaths at the Rajiv Gandhi memorial, 'Vir Bhumi' in New Delhi. The party also launched a campaign to have more reservation for women in politics.

Rahul Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi's son and vice-president of Congress, tweeted: "Remembering my father today. A leader driven by love, compassion and a deep generosity of heart. We miss him."

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was also present at the gathering along with other dignitaries, according to India Today.

The report added that in order to observe the late prime minister's death anniversary, Congress will launch a nationwide signature campaign demanding 33 percent reservation of seats for women in all Assembly and Parliamentary elections.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1991 in a suicide bomb attack by Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) during an election rally at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. He had succeeded his mother Indira Gandhi as prime minister, after her assassination in October 1984.

He served as prime minister from 31 October, 1984, to 2 December, 1989.

