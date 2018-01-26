On occasion of Republic Day, Assam government remits sentences of 2,685 prisoners

Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to remit sentences of 2,685 prisoners on the occasion of Republic Day this year, an official release said on Friday.

The state government has decided to remit sentences against certain categories of prisoners who have been convicted by the courts (other than court martial) having original jurisdiction in the state of Assam and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment, it said.

There are 3,089 convicted prisoners in different jails of Assam. Of that, 2,685 are entitled to get the Republic Day

remission.

Altogether 2,650 convicted prisoners will get a remission of 30 days, 23 will get 15 days, six prisoners will get 10 days and six others will get five days each.

The remaining 404 convicted prisoners are not entitled to Republic Day remission as they fall under non-admissible provisions, the release added.