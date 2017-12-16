Omar Abdullah says Jammu and Kashmir witnessing 'unprecedented and acute' crisis in delivery of governance

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) working president Omar Abdullah on Saturday claimed an "unprecedented and acute" crisis in the delivery of basic governance in Jammu and Kashmir was affecting daily life in the state.

Abdullah alleged there was a severe power crisis in the Kashmir Valley but the government was not showing urgency to address the issue.

"An unprecedented and acute crisis in the delivery of basic governance is affecting daily life in the state. People have been hit by the administrative chaos and misgovernance," he said at the National Conference monthly provincial committee meeting.

"Repeated pleas and desperate appeals of civil society groups and residential committees in the Valley that one reads in newspapers everyday are falling on deaf ears," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

The Valley was reeling under a crisis in the supply of ration and other commodities for the last few months and the administration had failed to address it, he charged.

"Long, harsh winters make this callous and arrogant behaviour of the government tragic," the National Conference working president said.