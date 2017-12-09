Omar Abdullah says he is 'beginning to question' his faith in EVMs, urges EC to address queries on their trustworthiness

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday asked the Election Commission to address the queries being raised on the trustworthiness of the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

"I've been extremely sceptical of EVM-related conspiracy theories but I'm beginning to question my unwavering faith in the machines and their infallibility," Abdullah wrote in a Twitter post.

The former chief minister was referring to reports of EVM malfunctioning at some election booths in Gujarat.

"I hope the Election Commission can step up and address the questions that are being asked of it about the trustworthiness of voting machines," he said in another tweet.