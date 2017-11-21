Omar Abdullah calls Anti-Terrorist Front India chief 'idiot' over Rs 21 lakh bounty for Farooq's tongue

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday called Anti-Terrorist Front India (ATFI) chief Viresh Shandilya "an idiot" after he offered Rs 21 lakh to anyone who cuts off National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's tongue for his alleged pro-Pakistan remarks.

Guy doesn’t have two nickels to rub together & he’s offering 21 Lakhs. Idiot! https://t.co/v7siYGPMzq — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 21, 2017

Shandilya had demanded the arrest of the Lok Sabha member from Srinagar for speaking against the RSS, supporting Pakistan and insulting India with his remarks.

"Farooq is a big traitor in India and the central government should withdraw the Z plus security to him. I will award Rs 21 lakh to the person who cuts Farooq's tongue," he had said.

Farooq Abdullah had on 11 November said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belonged to Pakistan and "this won't change" no matter how many wars India and Pakistan fought.

"I tell them in plain terms — not only the people of India, but also to the world — that the part (of J&K) which is with Pakistan (PoK) belongs to Pakistan and this side to India. This won't change. Let them fight how many wars they want to. This won't change," he had said.