Omar Abdullah assures support to PDP-BJP govt in ending bloodshed in Kashmir, suggests all-party meet after Shopian incident

Jammu: National Conference working president Omar Abdullah on Monday assured his party's full support to the PDP-BJP government in putting an end to violence and bloodshed in Jammu and Kashmir and suggested an all-party meet to discuss the prevailing law-and-order situation.

At a discussion in the Assembly over death of two civilians in an alleged firing by security forces in Shopian district on Saturday, he said, "We have to come together in this House so that a strong message is sent outside that there is enough of bloodshed and we have to stop it."

"Make an attempt, because you (CM Mehbooba Mufti) are the leader of the House. I assure you that whatever you require in terms of support from us that we are able to end this cycle of bloodshed and violence, the NC will support any step you take so that we can put an end to having to intervene like this," Abdullah said.

Suggesting an all-party meeting to discuss the prevailing law-and-order situation, the NC legislative party leader said, "Either you sit somewhere (with your coalition partner) or call us as well... we have to stop this cycle (of bloodshed and violence)."

"I want to convey my assurance on behalf of my party and if you have any step in your mind, we are ready to join you and walk with you with a purpose that killing of innocents is put to an end," Abdullah said.

He said, "Today's discussion is not meant to point fingers at each other... politics is not from our side but politics is being played within the coalition. Please leave such politics as we do not want to play politics and you should not do it as well."

Questioning ordering of a magisterial inquiry as well as registration of an FIR against army personnel in the Shopian incident, Abdullah said confusing signals are being sent out.

"On one hand, magisterial inquiry was ordered and simultaneously, an FIR was lodged against the army in which a Major and some personnel were named," he said, adding if the FIR had been lodged against unknown persons, the importance of magisterial inquiry would have remained intact.

"If we know in advance the people involved and a case of murder and attempt to murder is registered, then what is the need for magisterial inquiry," Abdullah asked.

If the government is sure about the personnel, then let the police take a call as the FIR becomes the primary document, he said and asserted that two precious lives have been lost and they must be given justice.

"Today, there is no weakness in the central government. Your government has no problem. I have held this (CM's) chair as well and probably, you have much more regret over such killings than us," he said, adding, "We need to take such steps which will ensure an end to such things."

Referring to the Machil incident, the former chief minister said, "Accountability, which we want to bring in the process, was being reversed slowly."

In July last year, an armed forces tribunal suspended the life sentence given to five army personnel by a court martial for allegedly staging the killing of three Kashmiri men on the intervening night of 29 and 30 April in 2010 in Macchil sector in Jammu and Kashmir had triggered wide-spread outrage and violence in the state.

"Take the example of Machil, the court martial awarded sentence to the guilty after legally recognised process and later it was given a reverse gear," he said.

This has led to a sense of impunity that "whatever we do, if found guilty, we will not be punished," the NC working president alleged.

"Those who were killed (in Shopian) were not hit in the leg and died of excessive bleedings, they were shot in the upper parts and there was no attempt to stop people," he alleged.