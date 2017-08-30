Odisha to implement 7th Pay Commission recommendations, benefit 8 lakh employees

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government announced on Tuesday the implementation of the much-awaited 7th Pay Commission's recommendations which would benefit around 8 lakh government employees and pensioners and cost the exchequer Rs 4,500 crore.

The government employees would get the pay hike from the September salary onwards.

"My government has decided to implement the recommendations of the committee constituted for examination of 7th Central Pay Commission report and its adoption for the state government employees," said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

He said the decision would benefit around 4.5 lakh state government employees and 3.5 lakh pensioners.

The enhanced emoluments and higher pension would put an additional burden of Rs 4,500 crore on the state exchequer.

The arrear payments are being worked out, said the chief minister.

Notably, the state government had constituted a Fitment Committee to examine the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission and suggest their implementation.