Odisha swine flu death toll rises to 32; over 329 people affected by H1N1 virus in 2017

Bhubaneswar: The swine flu death toll in Odisha increased to 32 with one more person succumbing to the H1N1 virus on Thursday, official sources said.

The latest death report came from the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack, a health department official said adding that the number of persons infected by the H1N1 virus also increased to 329.

Of the total 978 samples tested, 329 were found positive for the H1N1 virus, the official said.

Meanwhile, dengue has claimed the lives of at least three persons in the state recently, the sources said.