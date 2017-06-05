Odisha: One killed, six injured as Maoists attack jawans after combing operations

A Special Operations Group (SOG) jawan was killed while six others were injured by Maoists in an attack late Sunday night. The Maoists launched an attack on a vehicle that had jawans returning after completing a combing operation near Khamanakhol forest.

The attack occurred in Pokharibandha under Baliguda block in Odisha’s Kandhamal district, according to Odisha Sun Times.

The jawans were returning in eight vehicles, and the Maoists attacked the last vehicle.

The New Indian Express mentioned that the deceased jawan has been identified as Lakshmikant Jani, a native of Kalahandi. After the attack, sear operations are being conducted and reinforcements have been sent for. Along with this, combing has been intensified.

More than 300 rounds of ammunition were used in the exchange of gunfire that lasted for approximately an hour.

The security forces also used barrel grenade launchers.

The jawans in the last vehicle came under heavy fire, and Jani lost his life whereas six others were injured, The New Indian Express reported. Inspector General, Southern Range, Amitabh Thakur is quoted as saying, "There could be casualties on the side of Maoists as well and search is underway."