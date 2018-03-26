You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Odisha: Four women Maoists killed in police encounter in Koraput; search operation still on

India IANS Mar 26, 2018 18:12:27 IST

Bhubaneswar: Four women Maoists were killed during an exchange of fire with Odisha police in Koraput district bordering Andhra Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

The Maoists were killed during a joint combing operation conducted by Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) at Dokari ghati in the district on Sunday night.

While the deceased are yet to be identified, they are members of the Andhra-Odisha Special Zonal Committee of CPI (Maoist), said Inspector General of Police (anti-Maoist operations), RP Koche. He added the combing operation is still on in the area.

"All the deceased are women and are cadre Maoists. But we are yet to identify them. The search operation is still on," Koche said around 1 pm.


Published Date: Mar 26, 2018 18:10 PM | Updated Date: Mar 26, 2018 18:12 PM

Also See






What The Duck: In conversation with former India pacer Zaheer Khan



Top Stories




Cricket Scores