Odisha: Four women Maoists killed in police encounter in Koraput; search operation still on

Bhubaneswar: Four women Maoists were killed during an exchange of fire with Odisha police in Koraput district bordering Andhra Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

The Maoists were killed during a joint combing operation conducted by Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) at Dokari ghati in the district on Sunday night.

While the deceased are yet to be identified, they are members of the Andhra-Odisha Special Zonal Committee of CPI (Maoist), said Inspector General of Police (anti-Maoist operations), RP Koche. He added the combing operation is still on in the area.

"All the deceased are women and are cadre Maoists. But we are yet to identify them. The search operation is still on," Koche said around 1 pm.