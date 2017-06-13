Odisha DHE Plus Two admission merit list 2017 released: Check colleges' cut-off marks on dheodisha.gov.in

The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha has declared the first merit list of Plus Two for junior colleges on Tuesday. Students, can check the cut-off marks of the colleges available on the official website dheodisha.gov.in.

Additional information regarding the admission process and individual colleges is also available on the official website.

A total of 1,578 colleges have participated in the e-admission process this year. The online Common Application Forms (CAF) were accepted till 7 June.

Nearly 3.22 lakh students were selected in the first cut-off list out of which around 2.2 lakh are in Arts, 85,569 in Science and 21,821 students in Commerce, CNN News18 reported.

According to the same report, Cuttack-based Ravenshaw Junior College has the highest cut-off at 93.17 percent followed by BJB College in Bhubaneswar with 92.6 percent threshold marks.

Colleges which have placed the cut-off at 90 percent and above in Science stream, are Saraswati (Junior) Vidya Mandir, Neelakantha Nagar, Berhampur and Basic Science & Humanities (Junior) College, Bhubaneswar, according to this NDTV report.

The second and third phase cut-off marks will be announced on 22 June and 3 July respectively.

The classes for the Arts, Science and Commerce streams will commence from 6 July.

Both online and offline admissions will be held to fill out 4.1 lakh seats. There are 2.2 lakh seats in Arts stream, 1.3 lakh in Science and 42,835 under Commerce stream, India TV reported.

Steps to check merit list: