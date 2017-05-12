Odisha declares CHSE Class XII 2017 science exam results: Girls outshine boys yet again

Bhubaneswar: Girls outshone boys in the Plus II Science examination of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), results of which were declared on Friday.

A total of 90,643 students appeared for the science stream exam. Education minister Badri Naryan Patra announced the results and said that 81.11 percent students have cleared the examination.

Of the total candidates, 73,523 have passed. Of these, 19,087 students have passed in first division, 26,322 in second division and 27,597 students got third division, the minister said.

Twenty seven students — 18 boys and 9 girls — have secured more than 90 percent marks, Patra said, adding that girls outshone boys in the exam as 82.36 percent of them passed compared to that of boys whose success ratio stood at 80.29 percent.

Balasore topped among the districts of the state with 93.61 percent students passing the examination. Pass percentage in Jharsuguda district stood at a mere 50.51 percent.

Three colleges from Koraput, Nayagarh and Puri districts have got zero results as all the candidates failed.

Patra also said the candidates who have objections over their results can apply online for a rechecking of their answer sheets by 29 May. Students can avail their certificates and mark sheets from their respective colleges from 23 May onwards, he said.

Patra said results of Arts and Commerce streams will be declared by 29 May.