Odisha CHSE board Class 12th 2017 results expected today at 11 am: Check your marks on orissaresults.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is likely to declare the Higher Secondary Class XII results for arts and commerce on Wednesday at 11 am. The students can check their marks on the official website: orissaresults.nic.in.

The date for the declaration of marks was published on the official website orissaresults.nic.in on Tuesday. The CHSE had declared the result for the Class XII Science stream on 12 May.

In addition to the arts and commerce streams, CHSE, Odisha is also likely to declare vocational results on Wednesday.

The students who wish to apply for re-checking or re-addition of marks may do so within 15 days of the declaration of the result.

Moreover, a candidate who fails to secure the required pass marks in one or more subjects but who secures 250 marks or more in the aggregate will have the option to clear his deficiencies by taking a re-examination, up to a maximum of three consecutive attempts. Such candidates shall be declared to have passed 'compartmentally'.

In the board results, all candidates securing minimum of 30 percent of marks in each subject or group of subjects will be awarded a pass certificate.

Steps to obtain result:

Log on to Odisha board's official website: orissaresults.nic.in.

Select the appropriate link according to your stream from Arts, Commerce and Vocational.

Enter your roll number, name and other details in the relevant boxes and click on submit to view your detailed result.

Download the scorecard and keep a printout of the result for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.