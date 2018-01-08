Odisha: 3 youths arrested in Jajpur district for posting derogatory remarks on social media against woman BJP leader

Jajpur: Three youths have been arrested in Odisha's Jajpur district for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against a BJP leader on social media.

The trio was held on the basis of a complaint lodged by BJP's state unit secretary Simantini Jena, the officer

in-charge of Barachana police station, Anita Sahoo, said. "Jena lodged a complaint on Saturday night after she

came across a social media post that had a photograph of her and local MLA and BJD leader Amar Prasad Satpathy with derogatory remarks insulting her status, dignity and character," the OC said.

The accused have been identified as Pabitra Samal (29) of Bilikana, Biswajit Singh of Anaka (28), and Prasanna

Baliarsingh (30) of Nuahat, Sahoo said. Samal allegedly posted the picture while the other two accused wrote lewd comments below, she said, adding that copies of the post have been submitted to the police as evidence.

His mobile phone, which contains the photograph of the two leaders, has been seized, Sahoo said. Jena had gone to Siha village under Barachana assembly segment to attend a programme. Satpathy along with other leaders of the two parties were also present there.