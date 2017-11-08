Obligatory for Delhi govt to inform L-G of all decisions, but differences can't be over 'trivial issues', rules Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it's obligatory for the Delhi government to intimate the lieutenant governor of all decisions taken by the council of ministers, and observed that differences between the lieutenant governor and the chief minister should not be over "trivial matters".

But Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra also said that while differing with decisions taken by the council of ministers, the lieutenant governor should keep in mind the citizens' trust and the august office he is holding.

The five-judge Constitution bench, also comprising justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan, said that it was not necessary for the lieutenant governor to concur with every aid and advice given by the council of ministers and there are certain areas where the government will take prior consent of the lieutenant governor before taking a decision.

It further said that areas where the lieutenant governor acts on the aid and advice of the council of ministers is limited because unlike the states, executive powers of the Delhi government are limited on account of the capital being a union territory.

The court said this as senior counsel Gopal Subramanium, appearing for the Delhi government, told the bench that once they had the legislative powers, the lieutenant governor is bound to act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers.

As Subramanium said that in the event of differences between the two, the former was duty bound to refer the matter to the president for decision, Justice Sikri asked him if in that situation, the president would decide the matter on his own or also act on the aid and advice of the council of ministers.

He said that the matter would be decided by the joint secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs looking after Union Territories.

The Constitution bench is hearing a batch of petitions by the Delhi government and others challenging the Delhi High Court order holding the lieutenant governor held the primacy and had final say in the administration of Delhi.

The bench repeatedly confronted Subramanium with proviso 4 in the Constitution's Article 239AA which says that council of ministers will aid and advise the lieutenant governor on matters on which the state Assembly can make laws, and in the event of difference of opinion, the lieutenant governor would refer the matter to the president for decision. In the intervening period, if lieutenant governor feels that matter requires to be attended to urgently, then he would take the decision.

Article 239AA spells out special provisions with respect to Delhi.

The bench also read to Subramanium Article 239(1) which says that president would administer the union territory through lieutenant governor who will be the administrator.

Addressing the query from the bench, Subramanium said that Proviso 4 should read as an integral whole of the Article 239AA and not separately. He then dwelt on the principle involved in the interpretation of a constitutional provisions that includes constitutional morality, equality, welfare of people and public trust.

He said that a proviso can't subsume the main article.

Referring to the instances where the lieutenant governor sat on decisions taken by the Arvind Kejriwal government, Subramanium said he took one whole year in clearing the file for setting up of Mohalla clinics, and the file for the hiking of the minimum wages.