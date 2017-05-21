O Panneerselvam's tweet over alliance with BJP stirs speculation, rectified later

In a faux pas, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Panneerselvam on Saturday said alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party will be decided after local body polls are announced.

Soon after realising his mistake, Panneerselvam again tweeted: "We mean that only after the announcement of local body elections, we will think about the alliance with any political party."

We mean that only after the announcement of Local body elections we will think about the Alliance with any political party. https://t.co/G1ZeoV3UBT — O Panneerselvam (@OfficeOfOPS) May 20, 2017

In his earlier tweet that was removed, Panneerselvam said: "We will take a decision on alliance with the BJP once local body elections are announced." The removed tweet created a short political flutter as it came after Panneerselvam on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and actor Rajnikanth hinted his proposed plunge into politics.

Meeting with honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji and discussed various issues on the development of TamilNadu. pic.twitter.com/plmnhI40Xw — O Panneerselvam (@OfficeOfOPS) May 19, 2017

Paneerselvam had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and raised issues concerning the state, including the release of pending funds, but no political developments were discussed.

"There were no discussions on politics of the state, however, I put forth state-specific issues including funds that has been pending for the state," he said, adding a memorandum in this regard has been submitted to the prime minister.

He said that he had asked the prime minister to release funds for solving issues of drinking water caused by deficient rainfall, Avinashi-Athikadavu groundwater recharge scheme.

Apart from it, exempting state from the ambit of NEET, setting up of Cauvery management board and regulatory body were some of the points which Paneerselvam claimed to have raised in the 30-minute long meeting.

With inputs from agencies