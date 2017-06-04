You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Number of registered vehicles in Delhi hits one crore mark; two-thirds are two-wheelers

Number of registered vehicles in Delhi hits one crore mark; two-thirds are two-wheelers

IndiaPTIJun, 04 2017 09:31:25 IST

New Delhi: The number of registered vehicles in the national capital has crossed the one crore mark, amid growing concerns over rising pollution levels and poor traffic conditions in the city.

Data accessed from the transport department of Delhi government puts the total number of registered vehicles at 1,05,67,712 till 25 May. There are 31,72,842 registered cars in the city.

The biggest chunk of the registered vehicles — 66,48,730 — in the city are motor cycles and scooters that are known as major air polluters due to poor emission standards.

Other major categories of registered vehicles in the national capital include goods carriers (2,25,438), motor cab (1,18,424), moped (1,16,092), passenger three wheelers (1,06,082), goods three wheelers (68,692), buses (35,332), e-rickshaws (31,555) and maxi cabs (30,207), the data said.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

Several reports suggest that vehicular pollution is one of the major contributors in polluting the air in the national capital.

Concerned over the increasing level of air pollution in Delhi, the National Green Tribunal had on 26 November, 2014 barred all vehicles – private cars, bikes, commercial vehicles, buses and trucks – over 15 years old from plying in the capital.

In its recent audit study, EPCA (Environmental Pollution - Prevention and Control) had also found that Delhi has lakhs of vehicles plying without the mandatory 'pollution under control' certificates.

The blatant violations, that potentially imperil the health of millions, have put the spotlight on around 970 centres in the city, that are certified to check the emission content of around 70 lakh vehicles in the city, the report had stated.


Published Date: Jun 04, 2017 09:31 am | Updated Date: Jun 04, 2017 09:31 am

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 4IND Vs PAK
2Jun 5AUS Vs BAN
3Jun 6ENG Vs NZ
4Jun 7PAK Vs SA
5Jun 8IND Vs SL
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores