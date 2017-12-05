NSG commando kills self after shooting at wife and sister-in-law at Manesar; police probe on

A National Security Guard (NSG) commando committed suicide after shooting at his wife and sister-in-law inside a camp located at Gurugram’s Manesar on Tuesday, according to media reports.

An NSG Commando committed suicide after shooting at his wife and sister-in-law in NSG Camp, Manesar this morning. Women admitted in hospital. The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.: ACP Manesar Dharamvir #Gurugram — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2017

The deceased, identified as Jitendra Singh from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, shot at his wife Guddan (30) and sister-in-law Khushbu (17) with his service gun before shooting himself, Hindustan Times reported.

Residents rushed to the commando's home after hearing the gunshots and informed the police, the report added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dharambir Singh, ACP (Manesar) said both victims were rushed to Rockland hospital, where they are recovering. Police are trying to ascertain the cause of the incident.

According to PTI, armed forces lost 597 personnel to suicide in the past five years.

From 2009 to 2013, 597 armed forces personnel committed suicide: 498 from the army, 83 from the air force and 16 from the navy, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said in Rajya Sabha.

The highest number of suicides took place in the army in 2010: 116 troops committed suicide that year, but the number came down to 86 in 2013, according to the figures given by the Jaitley.

In September, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan committed suicide in Pampor town of south Kashmir, according to India Today.

In July, Neeraj Kumar Yadav, a 25-year-old army jawan committed suicide in Mumbai. In his suicide note, he held his superiors responsible for his death.

In 2016, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan, his wife and eight-month old daughter allegedly committed suicide. The victim was facing departmental inquiry for carrying extra cash.

This is the second suicide case reported from the elite forces camp in Manesar. In October 2011, commando Surendra Singh committed suicide by shooting himself, according to a report in The Indian Express.

With inputs from agencies