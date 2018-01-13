ASSOCIATE
NRI arrested for allegedly molesting 52-year-old US national at five-star hotel in Lutyens' Delhi

India PTI Jan 13, 2018 11:34:09 IST

New Delhi: A 52-year-old US national was allegedly molested by an NRI at a five-star hotel in Lutyens' Delhi, following which he was arrested, police said on Friday.

Representational image. AP

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) BK Singh, the woman had checked into the hotel on  6 January where she befriended Anmol Singh Kharbanda (25).

On January, the two had drinks. She alleged that he offered her laced drinks and tried to grope her, the police said. After the incident, the woman checked out of the hotel and shifted to one in Gurgaon.

On 10 January, she approached the police with a complaint, following which a case was registered and the accused arrested, the police said


