Norwegian foreign minister urges 'dialogue' between India and Pakistan to resolve Kashmir issue

Islamabad: Pakistan on Wednesday said that Norway's foreign minister Borge Brende has called for a dialogue between Islamabad and India to resolve the Kashmir issue amicably as the Norwegian Parliament debated the issue.

The issue was taken up on an adjournment motion tabled by Christian Democratic Party's leader Knut Arild Hareide who called for a Norwegian role in pushing India to come to the negotiating table to resolve the long-festering dispute in a peaceful manner which otherwise has the potential to escalate dangerously, Pakistan's foreign office said in a statement.

Norwegian foreign minister Borge Brende, while replying to the Motion, emphasised the need for a dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the issue amicably.

Various other members of the Norwegian parliament also spoke and reiterated the need for a peaceful settlement of the dispute, the statement added.